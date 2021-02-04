Koeln, Katherine (Kay), 100, who was residing at Asbury Methodist Village in Gaithersburg, Maryland, and who was born in St. Louis, Missouri, and previously lived in Perryville, Kirkwood and Rock Hill, Missouri, died on Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, from respiratory failure at Asbury’s Wilson Health Center in Gaithersburg.
Kay leaves, her son and daughter-in-law, Greg and Linda Koeln; their children and their spouses, Justin and Malia Koeln and Sally and Phillip Harchack; her brother-in-law, William Koeln; and many wonderful nieces, nephews, and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold E. Koeln, who died in 2004, and her son, Stephen, who died in 2019.
Kay lived in Missouri for most of her life. She loved cooking, family gatherings, her summer home on the Lake of the Ozarks, and trout fishing. She enjoyed hosting holiday meals at her home in Kirkwood and many of her family and friends looked forward to her annual open house on New Year’s Day. At the Lake of the Ozarks, she would often show off her swimming skills by just floating on her back for hours. She referred to the lake cottage as the “Annex to the Annex,” as her husband kept adding on more space to accommodate visits by family and friends.
She told many hilarious trout fishing stories. One was in Colorado. After running out of bait, Kay caught a moth, placed it on her hook, and cast it into a pool of waiting brook trout. To her surprise, the moth was still alive and hovered over the pool. In Missouri, while trout fishing, she stepped into a deep hole and filled her waders with water. She and her sister-in-law, who was watching from shore, were laughing so hard that it was nearly impossible to get Kay safely to shore.
In 1999, Kay and Harold moved from Missouri to Asbury Methodist Village in Gaithersburg. They both loved living at Asbury and their family are extremely grateful for the loving care that Asbury provided.
In lieu of flowers and sympathy cards, Kay’s family suggests donating to the Alzheimer’s Association: act.alz.org/donate.