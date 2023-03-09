Bradenberg, Karl J., age 68, born Feb. 17, 1955, was Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church on Monday, March 6, 2023. He was the beloved husband of 43 years to Jane Bradenberg (nee Fuchs); loving brother of JoAnn (Steve) Richter, Norman (Pam) Bradenberg, Suzanne (the late Joe) Klingler, DiAnn (Stephen) Stelmachowicz and Paul Bradenberg; dear brother-in-law of Steve Fuchs, Jo Statler, Jill (David) DuPont and Jaye Fuchs; and dear uncle, cousin and friend to many.
Karl retired as a mechanic for Laclede Gas and was an avid car lover.
Visitation Saturday, March 11, from 1 p.m. until time of Memorial Service at 2 p.m. at Bopp Chapel, 10610 Manchester Road in Kirkwood. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorials the Humane Society of Missouri. Arrangements by Bopp Chapel.