Parsons, Karen Van Nice, was born Nov. 28, 1939, in St. Louis to Harry and Virginia Van Nice. Karen passed away peacefully on May 27, 2023, at the age of 83.
Karen’s abundant love and joy for her family and God made her the most precious wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. They were the center of her life. Karen always had encouraging words and hugs for everyone. She had a contagious laugh, and a smile that would light up your day!
Karen is survived by her cherished husband of 45 years, Marvin Parsons; her six children, Debra (Bill) Besselman, David (Janice) Blevins, Diane (Scott) Pinkman, Dan Parsons, Laurel (John) Belcher, Sara (Jim) Ward; 12 grandchildren; and her dear sister, Sunny Van Nice Oberkramer.
In lieu of flowers, memorials/donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association Greater Missouri Chapter, 9370 Olive Blvd, St. Louis, MO, 63132, or at www.Alzheimer’sAssociation.com.
Graveside Service and burial at Jefferson Baracks Cemetery for family only was on June 1, 2023.
Memorial Service on Saturday, June 17, at 11 a.m. at First Free Evangelical Church Chapel, 1375 Carman Road, Manchester, MO 63021. Visitation at 10 a.m., Service 11 a.m.