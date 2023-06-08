Parsons, Karen Van Nice. Karen’s abundant love and joy for her family and God made her the most precious wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. They were the center of her life. Karen always had encouraging words and hugs for everyone. She had a contagious laugh, and a smile that would light up your day!
Karen is survived by her cherished husband of 45 years, Marvin Parsons; her six children, Debra (Bill) Besselman, David (Janice) Blevins, Diane (Scott) Pinkman, Dan Parsons, Laurel (John) Belcher, Sara (Jim) Ward; 12 grandchildren; and her dear sister, Sunny Van Nice Oberkramer.
Graveside Service and burial at Jefferson Baracks Cemetery for family only was on June 1, 2023.
Memorial Service on Saturday, June 17, 11 a.m. at First Free Evangelical Church Chapel, 1375 Carman Road, Manchester, MO 63021. Visitation at 10 a.m. Service at 11 a.m.