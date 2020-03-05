Dupske, Karen (nee Bonham) passed away on Feb. 8, 2020. She was the loving wife of Donald; mother to Donna, Michael (Mara), and Craig (Nicole) Dupske; sister to E. Woodward Bonham; dear grandmother to Katherine, Ellie and Abigail; aunt to Steven, Catherine and Blake.
Karen graduated from Cleveland High School in January 1960 with numerous awards and scholarship for her art knowledge and skills. After marriage to Don and moving to Kirkwood, Karen was involved in many Kirkwood organizations and activities at Keysor Elementary, the haunted house at Kirkwood High School, the Greentree Festival, Kirkwood Library, Kirkwood Theatre Guild and others where her artistry skills were utilized and helpful making signs and painting anything and everything. She will be dearly missed by family and friends.
Memorial services were held on Feb. 15 at Bopp Chapel.
Donations can be made to the Humane Society of Missouri or St. Jude Research Hospital.