Stages St. Louis recently welcomed the cast and creative team for the Pre-Broadway World Premiere of “The Karate Kid – The Musical” to Kirkwood.
“We are so happy to welcome the team to the St. Louis community and start rehearsals,” Mosbacher Family Executive Producer Jack Lane said. “The Ross Family Theatre at the Kirkwood Performing Arts Center is currently being transformed and the halls of The Kent Center for Theatre Arts are alive with the stunning score of this thrilling new musical.”
“The Karate Kid — The Musical” runs from May 25 to June 26, at the Kirkwood Performing Arts Center, 201 E. Monroe.
The cast stars Jovanni Sy as Chojun Miyagi, John Cardoza as Daniel LaRusso, Tony Nominee Kate Baldwin as Lucille LaRusso, Alan H. Green as John Kreese, Jake Bentley Young as Johnny Lawerence, Jetta Juriansz as Ali Mills, and Luis-Pablo Garcia as Freddie Fernandez.
Following will be the Stages premiere of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Tony Award-winning “In The Heights” (July 22 to Aug. 21) and the return of the Pulitzer and Tony Award-winning classic “A Chorus Line” (Sept. 9 to Oct. 9). Tickets are on sale at StagesStLouis.org or by phone at 314-821-2407.