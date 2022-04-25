As I get ready for my last council meeting, I want to thank the residents of Kirkwood for the honor of being one of your voices at city hall over the past four years. Although my free time will now be dedicated to raising the next generation of Kirkwoodians, I hope to utilize some of the policies we put in place during my tenure to remain active as a resident. Our city still has work to do in improving and maintaining safer and active streets through our new Vision Zero plan, preserving our trees through the urban forestry master plan and creating attainable housing. None of which is possible without engaged citizens.
But at the end of the day, what makes Kirkwood great isn’t the design of our streets, how many trees we have in our yards or even the age of our homes. It’s the people who call Kirkwood home. And if we simply continue to show kindness, grace and support to our own neighbors, we’ll always remain a strong, inclusive and welcoming city.
Kara Wurtz
Kirkwood