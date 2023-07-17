A familiar face has rejoined the Kirkwood City Council until next spring.
Kara Wurtz, who served on the council from 2018 to 2022, was appointed during the July 6 council meeting to fill the seat of Wallace Ward, who suddenly resigned on June 15. Wurtz will serve in Ward’s place until the municipal election in April 2024.
According to Mayor Tim Griffin, Wurtz was selected because she had past council experience, but had no intention of running in next year’s election.
Wurtz, who did not seek reelection in 2022 to spend more time with her young children, was sworn in at the July 6 meeting.
“Very rarely in life are you asked to fill the literal seat of a mentor and friend. I just hope he doesn’t roll his eyes too much at what I have to say over the next few months,” she said. “Thank you all. I’m honored you thought I was up to the task, and
I look forward to serving the city again.”
In addition to the remaining two years of Ward’s term, seats currently occupied by Liz Gibbons, Bob Sears and Maggie Duwe will all be up for reelection in April 2024. During that election, the candidates with the top three vote totals will earn full four-year terms and the candidate receiving the fourth most votes will take Ward’s unexpired two-year term.
Aria Condos Approved
Also during the July 6 meeting, the council approved a development plan for a new condominium at the southwest corner of East Monroe and South Taylor avenues, across from the Kirkwood Performing Arts Center.
Dubbed “Aria,” the five-story, 119,000-square-foot development will encompass 42 luxury condominium units and an underground parking garage. The development will also contain 5,480 square feet of commercial space, including a fine-dining restaurant, as well as a public plaza area to complement the performing arts center’s plaza.
Mayor Griffin said he was very excited about the project.
“I don’t know if I could have envisioned anything better for that site,” he said. “It’s going to bring at least 100 new people or more to the downtown area, which is so critical for our businesses.”
Bensing Retires
The council also gave a fond farewell to Bill Bensing, who recently retired from his post as the city’s public services director. Bensing has worked in the public sector for 40 years, with 24 of those years in Kirkwood. He is succeeded by Chris Krueger, formally city engineer.
“Mr. Bensing has been an example of the excellence of city staff. He’s always been knowledgeable, professional, responsive and caring,” said Council Member Mark Zimmer. “Your hard work is appreciated, and your legacy of safety in Kirkwood will be realized for many years to come.”