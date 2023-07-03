A recent writer asked the nation to stop “woke” policies. Dictionary.com defines woke as “having ... an active awareness of systemic injustices and prejudice, especially those involving the treatment of ethnic, racial, or sexual minorities.”
Does stopping “woke” policies mean abandoning awareness of systemic injustices? Remember most of the resistance to improving veterans’ benefits comes from Republicans. The same politicians who refused to modify immigration laws when they had the chance.
Anti-“woke” Republicans did manage to give a huge tax break to the very rich. The lowered tax revenues in Missouri mean reinforcing teacher pay that is among the lowest in the country. Until Democrats passed the Infrastructure Law, Missouri boasted 70% substandard bridges. That is hardly something of which to be proud. Limits on funds directly limits the City of St. Louis’ ability to hire police — they have hundreds of vacancies. It is not Democrats who do not fund police.
Businesses are unable to hire workers, while we prevent legal immigrants from working. Food will rot in the fields for lack of workers to harvest it.
Violence in both cities and rural areas is a direct result of a complete failure to limit access to weapons of all types, none of which contribute to “a well regulated militia.” How does one “force” their sexual identity on another person? Simply by being there? Who has found a real incidence of someone changing their sexual identity to compete against girls, or have access to a different gendered bathroom? None that I have heard of.
What are anti-”woke” people afraid of? Losing their obvious privilege? Having to accept someone coming to America to have a better life for their families? Without a doubt, your ancestors, and mine, came from another country. It’s a good thing they were allowed to come. Maybe it’s time we all wake up to systemic injustices and prejudice and act to help.
Alan Frost
Kirkwood