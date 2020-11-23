In yet another disappointing twist to 2020, Turkey Day is not going to happen — at least not the long-standing high school football game. The bad news of the game’s cancellation arrived on, befittingly, Friday the 13th.
“Webster Groves and Kirkwood high schools have jointly made the difficult decision to end our 2020 football seasons as of today. The annual Turkey Day football game between the two schools will not be played this year,” a joint statement from both schools read.
With area COVID-19 cases on the rise, the Nov. 13 announcement confirmed what many believed to be inevitable: There would be no 112th varsity meeting between the Pioneers and the Statesmen on Thanksgiving Day.
According to the statement, the game was called due to increasing concerns related to COVID-19 cases and quarantines, “which continue to limit the ability of both programs to have consistent practices as we approach the Turkey Day game.”
With so few practices leading up to the big game, school officials feared there could be more “traditional safety concerns” associated with playing football.
The cancellation will be the first time since 1988 that the two teams have not met on Thanksgiving Day. That’s the year that head coach Jack Jones led his Webster Groves team to a state championship. Because the semi-final game was played on Saturday, two days after Thanksgiving, the Turkey Day game was scrubbed.
“It is physically impossible to ask young men to play two football games in two days. I won’t do it,” Jones said at the time.
Since then, school officials agreed that should the scenario arise in the future, the Turkey Day game would be played between the junior varsity squads (and such has been the case).
Cancellation of this year’s Turkey Day game would prove to be the final disappointment in a 2020 football season filled with challenges and COVID-19-related setbacks.
The Statesmen played only three games this season, and were forced to shut down their program following the Nov. 6 exhibition game against Mehlville. Webster High School’s first-year Head Football Coach Matt Buha described the season as one of “hopes and disappointments.”
“The most debilitating thing about the whole process came out in a talk I had with our quarterback, Ryan Lanouette, who says to me: ‘It’s OK coach, we’re starting to get used to it.’ We’re building up these kids’ hopes only to have them taken away by something that is out of our control. That’s what crushes me the most.”
Kirkwood played three games, winning two of them against Ladue Horton Watkins and Eureka. The Pioneers were then headed to an Oct. 30 playoff game against St. Louis University, but had to forfeit that game just hours before kickoff due to COVID-19 quarantines and concerns.
“I thought we were playing really well,” said Kirkwood High School Head Coach Farrell Shelton. “We had a great week of practice and the seniors were really focused in on the game. Then, we had a positive case at about 2 p.m. on Friday (game day) with our team. It was very disappointing — I thought we would have made a pretty deep playoff run this year.”
Shelton said the most disappointing aspect of the year was in telling kids to “hang in there,” always insisting that things would eventually work out. And the players, he said, hung on every word.
“But when things didn’t work out, we had to tell them that,” Shelton said. “It was a difficult situation and it didn’t go the way we wanted it to. They could have said: ‘Coach, you said that this would work out, and it didn’t.’ But they never did say that.”