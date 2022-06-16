The emancipation of American slaves during the Civil War did not take place on a single day, but it is fitting that one day, June 19, is dedicated to celebrating their freedom — and is now a federal holiday.
President Joe Biden last year signed a bill passed by Congress setting aside Juneteenth, or June 19, as a national holiday to commemorate the end of slavery in the United States.
Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation on Jan. 1, 1863, changed the legal status of enslaved Blacks in the Confederate states. But freedom from slavery is not celebrated on the Jan. 1 date, to the consternation of some.
“We have so much controversy these days: Should Confederate statues be removed? How should we teach Black history? We may as well have controversy over when freedom for the slaves is celebrated,” said William Hall, an adjunct professor of political science and business management at Webster University.
“Lincoln’s action in 1863 did free slaves in rebel states of the Old Confederacy, but it did not help Blacks in the north or in Missouri,” added Hall, who graduated from Kirkwood High School in 1966. “How must that have left Blacks in Missouri feeling? For that reason, I think there are good arguments for having the celebration on June 19.”
Hall explained that the Juneteenth date comes from what happened in Texas when enslaved people learned on June 19, 1865, that they were free after the 13th Amendment passed. On that day in Galveston, Texas, former slaves celebrated with prayer, feasting, song and dance.
Closer to home in Missouri, some slaves were freed with Lincoln’s 1863 proclamation, others were freed in 1864, and all attained their freedom in 1865 with the 13th Amendment. Some slaves were bought out of slavery in the period prior to the Civil War.
Among early settlers who came to Webster Groves, and brought their slaves with them, were brothers John and James Marshall from Virginia. The two Marshalls acquired land bordered by today’s Bompart Avenue to Berry Road, and from Lockwood Avenue to Litzinger Road.
When the Civil War came, Webster Groves was spared bloodshed as residents with opposing views on the conflagration took pains to avoid open conflict. When President Lincoln announced his Emancipation Proclamation in 1863, some area slave owners freed their slaves.
Although Lincoln’s declaration did not free slaves in Missouri, James Marshall freed several of his favorite slaves in 1864 and helped them secure cabins in which to live. At the end of the Civil War, all slaves were freed and some settled in what became known as North Webster.
Proud Local History
Professor Hall has an extensive background in civil rights studies. He served on the legislative staff of U.S. Sen. John Danforth, R-Mo., and later became a mediator for enforcement of the 1964 U.S. Civil Rights Act with the Justice Department.
Hall enjoys lecturing on civil rights issues and has high praise for the late Henrietta Ambrose, a Webster Groves resident who coauthored a local history on slavery and slave descendants entitled, “North Webster.”
The Walter Ambrose Family Center for early childhood education in Webster Groves bears the name of Henrietta’s husband, Walter Ambrose, who was a longtime educator and the first African American to serve on the Webster Groves School District Board of Education.
Hall also draws inspiration from the late Rev. John Berry Meachum, who was a pioneer in education and founder of the First African Baptist Church in St. Louis. He and his wife, Mary Meachum, were also conductors on the Underground Railroad.
“I am inspired by the story of Rev. John Berry Meachum. He was a giant in the nation, in St. Louis, and also had an impact in Webster and Kirkwood,” said Hall. “He worked hard to educate Black children, and to teach them to read and write — and this was at a time when that could get you killed.
“Can you imagine being lynched because you want to teach Black children?” asked Hall. “Meachum taught Blacks in St. Louis, so then Missouri passed a law making it illegal. So, he used his money to build the ‘Floating Freedom School.’ It was out in the Mississippi River where federal law applied, not the state law.”
But Meachum wasn’t a rabble-rouser, according to Hall. Meachum was a successful businessman as a barrel maker and a carpenter. He was wealthy and used his money to buy slaves their freedom.
Meachum then trained the freed men in his carpentry craft. Afterward, they went to work and then paid Meachum back for purchasing their freedom. In turn, Meachum used that money to buy freedom for more slaves.
Rev. Meachum is no relation to Elzey E. Meacham, who established Meacham Park in Kirkwood in 1892. But, one of Rev. Meachum’s students was James Milton Turner, for whom The Turner School in Kirkwood’s Meacham Park was named. The former school was purchased by the Kirkwood School District in 2021 and the J. Milton Turner Building now serves as the district’s Administrative Services Center.
A teacher and colleague of Meachum who also had an impact on Webster Groves and Kirkwood was Rev. Emmanuel Cartwright. Cartwright was a preacher and teacher in Webster Groves. He also helped organize the Rose Hill Baptist Church in Kirkwood.
Webster Groves’ Cartwright achieved a leadership position with the Union Baptist Association of Missouri in his later years. He had the advantage of his association with Meachum and Turner, two major figures in a turbulent period for Blacks both before and after the Civil War.
Professor Hall’s History
Professor Hall has his own personal history of achievement in education. In addition to his work at Webster University, Hall takes on teaching assignments at Washington University and Maryville University.
After graduating from Kirkwood High School, Hall went on to Tennessee State University for his undergraduate degree. He has two master’s degrees from Washington University in St. Louis.
Education is all in the family for Hall. His dad, Rev. William Edward Hall, earned degrees from Lincoln University and New York University. He was hired by St. Louis Public Schools and then became principal of Booker T. Washington School in Kirkwood.
Hall looks forward to celebrating the first official Juneteenth Day in America and wishes his father, who died in 1997, could be here to enjoy it with him. He said his dad’s legacy gives him inspiration and hope as a educator.
He remains an optimist, despite all the heated controversies about teaching race in schools, the removal of public statues from a racist past and more. Hall does not subscribe to any current orthodoxy on racial matters.
“I am not among those who want the Confederate statues to come down. You can’t erase history. Leave them up,” said Hall. “Use them to teach about slavery and secession. We should know the leaders who brought us the Civil War.
“And my feeling is that there’s too much finger pointing on race today,” Hall added. “We all need to look inward and examine ourselves about what we do about race relations. We all need to become ‘Committees of One’ and act as individuals to always make the situation better.”
This article draws on Don Corrigan’s book, “Amazing Webster Groves,” which is available in local book stores and at the Webster-Kirkwood Times.