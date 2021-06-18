“Lifting Voices In Challenging Times” is a live concert to celebrate Juneteenth on Saturday, June 19, 2 to 4 p.m., under the trees at Peace Church, 204 Lockwood Ave. in Webster Groves.
This event is being held as a remembrance and support of African American culture and history. Wearing a mask is recommended, practice social distancing and bring lawn chairs and blankets.
All the music performed will either have been written by African American songwriters or will exemplify the spirit of Juneteenth. The concert is produced by Good Trouble, music that educates, inspires, challenges and entertains.
To stream this event live go to: www.facebook.com/jim51ford. To view the concert later, go to YouTube, Good Trouble St. Louis Music.
The U.S. Senate recently passed a bill that would make Juneteenth, or June 19th, a federal holiday commemorating the end of slavery in the United States.
St. Louis County has already declared Juneteenth a holiday, and St. Louis County offices will be closed on Friday, June 18, in honor of Juneteenth.
This year is the first time that Juneteenth will be celebrated as a permanent holiday in St. Louis County.
“Juneteenth provides an opportunity to reflect on the progress our nation has made to enshrine and uphold civil rights for all, but also to recognize that slavery’s legacy of suffering and inequity continues to plague Black communities,” the county said in a statement.
For more information about Juneteenth or to watch a video featuring Nya Hardaway from the Missouri History Museum, visit mohistory.org/blog/juneteenth.