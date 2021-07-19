The Webster Groves City Council on July 6 approved a resolution declaring Juneteenth as an official city holiday.
Juneteenth, celebrated June 19, marks the day when federal troops arrived in Galveston, Texas, in 1865 — two-and-one-half years after the signing of the Emancipation Proclamation — to take control of the state and ensure that all enslaved people would be freed.
Juneteenth honors the end to slavery in the United States and is considered the longest running African American holiday. On June 17 of this year, it officially became a federal holiday.
City Manager Marie Peoples, who is African American, read the resolution.
Earlier that night during a council work session, Peoples said the city had recently received a copy of a letter that a resident had found in a family member’s belongings.
“The letter, dated Nov. 13, 1951, on city historic letterhead, discussed city actions that were discriminatory, and was sent from a woman to her daughter, Susan,” Peoples said. “In the letter, the writer recapped her last park board meeting and the events of the meeting, which largely were about how to handle a red hot potato — Negroes at the (city) swimming pool for the 1952 swim season.”
Peoples said the letter went on to outline the city council’s decision that there would not be mixed-race swimming. Swimming days would have a three-to-one ratio, with whites three days and Negroes one. The pool would be open only to Webster Groves residents to keep out the “St. Louis Negroes.”
“After learning of the letter, I asked the city clerk’s office to research the minutes from that time period,” Peoples said. “The minutes reflect the same information as the letter, along with more egregious detail. For example, keeping it (the pool) open to residents only.”
Peoples added that petitions came from the community to keep the pool segregated.
“The pool closure and discussion of pool segregation ended after there was an election in 1953 and the residents voted to allow all residents to use the pool,” Peoples said. “They elected a new mayor and council, and elected a Board of Freeholders to draft the charter, which we operate under today.”
Peoples thanked the family that shared the letter.
“It is a difficult piece of Webster Groves history. Nonetheless, it is our history and must be acknowledged,” she said.
July 20 Meeting Canceled
The Webster Groves City Council has canceled its July 20 meeting. Its next meeting will be on Aug. 3. The council normally meets at 7:30 p.m. on the first and third Tuesdays of each month.