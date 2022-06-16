JUNETEENTH CELEBRATION IN WEBSTER • The city of Webster Groves will host a Juneteenth Celebration on Thursday, June 16, at 6 p.m., at Barbre Park. The Red & Black Brass Band will perform, light refreshments will be served, and a sign will be installed celebrating the history of Black businesses in North Webster.
JUNETEENTH STORYTELLING • Visit the Missouri History Museum in Forest Park on Friday, June 17, from 10:30 to 11 a.m., and enjoy stories about past and present freedom celebrations. Storytelling programs engage young visitors and their families with songs, storybooks and local history.
JUNETEENTH TRIVIA NIGHT • Visit the Mid-County Family YMCA, 1900 Urban Drive, on Friday, June 17, for a night of trivia, community activities and more. Cost is $5 per person or $40 for a table of eight. Doors open at 6 p.m. Trivia starts at 6:30. To make a reservation, email nia.jeffrey@gwrymca.org.
JUNETEENTH COMMUNITY RIDE • Celebrate St. Louis’ Black artists, musicians and history with a bike ride and live music on Saturday, June 18, starting at Tandy Recreation Center, 4206 Kennerly Ave. Check-in begins at 9 a.m. The ride starts at 10 a.m. The route is 11 miles with roughly one hour of leisurely riding. Register at tinyurl.com/4z7fynvj.
JUNETEENTH POP-UP DISPLAY • The Mildred Lane Kemper Art Museum, 1 Brookings Drive, offers works by four contemporary American artists of African descent for a pop-up display organized around storytelling and remembrance. The display will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on June 18 and 19.
JUNETEENTH IN GRAND CENTER • Join the Contemporary Art Museum, the Pulitzer Arts Foundation and the Sheldon Concert Hall and Art Galleries for a free family day on Saturday, June 18, from noon to 3 p.m., to celebrate Juneteenth and Father’s Day with food and fun art activities. Visit TheSheldon.org for locations and events. Free parking available at The Sheldon, 3648 Washington Ave.
MISSOURI BOTANICAL GARDEN • The Missouri Botanical Garden will offer free admission on Sunday, June 19. This includes the children’s garden. The garden will share an interpretive visitor guide highlighting significant contributions of African Americans to botanical science.
"FREE-DOME" CELEBRATION • Come together and celebrate and the rich heritage, history and culture of people of African descent on Sunday, June 19, from 1 to 7 p.m., at Fairground Park, at the intersection of North Grand and Natural Bridge. Free to all ages.
FREE SLSO CONCERT • Celebrate Juneteenth with the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra and longtime partner church Washington Metropolital AME Zion on Sunday, June 19, from 2 to 3 p.m. This free concert will be held at Greater Mount Carmel Missionary Baptist Church, 1617 Euclid Ave.
"SHOW ME" JUNETEENTH STL • Midwest Show Me Funny Entertainment presents a celebration, community support and fundraising event at the Harris-Stowe State University soccer field, 3026 Laclede Ave., Saturday and Sunday, June 25 and 26, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., both days. Free and open to the public.
CELEBRATION AT WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY • A Juneteenth celebration at the John M. Olin Library, 1 Brookings Drive on the campus of Washington University, 3 to 4 p.m., on Thursday, June 23. Learn more about the holiday, participate in activities for all ages and enjoy refreshments. Free and open to the public. Registration required at tinyurl.com/2n82u3k4.