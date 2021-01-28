Piotraschke, June, 91, of Owensville, Missouri, formerly of Kirkwood, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, at Gasconade Manor Nursing Home in Owensville.
She was born April 5, 1929, to James Hauk and Edith (Giegling) Cannon in St. Louis.
June lived in the Kirkwood area and later moved to St. Clair before moving to Owensville.
She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Edith Cannon; and son, James Piotraschke.
She is survived by her daughter, Deanna Macke and husband David of Glendale; sons Mark Piotraschke of Pacific and Timothy Cannon of Birchtree; grandchildren David Macke Jr., Michael Macke, and Daniel, Jacob, Brian and Sarah Piotraschke; and great-granddaughter Ellie Piotraschke.
Her body was cremated and no services are planned.
Arrangements entrusted to Gottenstroeter Funeral Home in Owensville.