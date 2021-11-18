Lanz, June Jablonsky, went to be with the Lord whom she loved on Nov. 15, 2021, after an extended illness. She was preceded in death in 2012 by her beloved husband of 61 years, George T. Lanz.
June was born in St. Louis in 1929 and lived there all her life. She attended Washington University where she studied fine arts and was a member of the Phi Mu sorority. She received her BA and MA in art education from Webster University. June taught art at the Wilson School in St. Louis and also at Kirkwood High School. She mastered and taught her students many unique mediums including silk screening, watercolor, fibers and printmaking. During her teaching career, she exhibited her art regularly in a number of area shows. Her work is held in many private collections.
She became a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution in 1967 and was a member of the Cornelia Greene chapter for 54 years. June was very active in local and state DAR chapters and held numerous leadership positions including the national position of Vice President General. In May of this year she was honored by the DAR as a distinguished “Woman in American History.”
June was a faithful member of Memorial Presbyterian Church for 45 years and served there in many capacities. She later was also a member of Kirk of the Hills Presbyterian Church for more than 25 years and was also active in ministries there.
She was involved in her community of Kirkwood where she lived for more than 65 years. June was a Crime Watch Captain from 1983 to 2003 and also designed their logo. She also completed several projects for former Kirkwood Mayor Marge Schramm including a flag design and logo for the city.
June is survived by daughters Linda (Patrick) Green, Elaine (Keith) Miller, Diane (Howard) Montgomery, and Melissa Lanz; grandchildren Jessica, Rachael and Cody (Elizabeth) Green, Craig (Nicole) Miller, Cameron Miller, Darcy (Nathan) Miller, and Timothy (Abby) Miller; great-grandchildren Ruth, Caleb, Noah Jane and Esther Miller, Cohen, Stella and Elias Miller and Riley Green; sister-in-law Meg Jablonsky; nieces and nephews Dane Jablonsky, Jan Syrigos, Ellyn and Roger Lanz, Connie Mattingly, Donald Hanson, Robert Hanson and Yvonne Frazier; and many cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents Arthur and Alena May Jablonsky, her brother Arthur, her sister and brother-in-law Nancy and Don Hanson, her brother and sister-in-law Jack and Eunice Lanz and her niece, Lucy Lanz.
A celebration of June’s life will be held Friday, Nov. 19, at 11 a.m. at Bopp Chapel in Kirkwood with the Rev. Dr. Mike Kennison officiating. Family will receive friends prior to the service at 10 a.m. We ask that all in attendance please wear a mask. Interment will follow in a private service at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in June’s honor can be made to Tamassee DAR School — https://www.tdarschool.org/donate/ — https://www.heifer.org, or a memorial of your choice.