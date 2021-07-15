Hutson, June C., 78, renowned horticulturist, master gardener, educator, author and retired (2017) 44-year veteran supervisor at Missouri Botanical Garden, departed this life on Sunday, July 11, 2021, peacefully following a thirteen-month courageous and heartbreaking battle with pancreatic cancer.
She was the dearest mother of David E. Hutson; and the cherished grandmother of Nathan and Jacob Hutson.
June was born in St. Louis on July 25, 1942, to the late Dolores (nee Morrison), and Elmer J. Muffler. Always a generous mentor who welcomed all into her celebrated Kirkwood garden, June was a dear friend to so many and leaves behind a rich legacy of life and love of the natural world for everyone she touched to carry forward.
A memorial celebration of life will be held Wednesday, Aug. 11, 5 p.m. at the Spink Pavilion at Missouri Botanical Garden. In lieu of flowers, please donate generously in June’s name to the Pancreatic Cancer Network — pancan.org — and the Missouri Botanical Garden — support.missouribotanicalgarden.org/commemorative-tribute-gifts.