There will be a celebration for the newest expansion of the Meramec Greenway along the Interstate 44 bridge over the Meramec River this weekend.
The greenway connects bikers and hikers to Emmenegger Nature Park, Unger Park, Fenton City Park, Olde Towne Fenton and George Winter Park.
Kirkwood, Sunset Hills, Fenton and the Missouri Department of Transportation will be represented at the greenway celebration on Saturday, June 24, from 10 to 11:30 a.m. The cities, MoDOT and Great Rivers Greenway partnered on the project.
The celebration will feature live entertainment from John Jarrett Music. Also, free treats from Kona Ice and eats from TreauX’s Cajun BBQ will be in abundance, along with nature activities for families attending the event.
Bikers, hikers and runners in the area have been chomping at the bit to use the new I-44 bridge lane over the Meramec River. The bridge pathway became available in late fall, but completion of the trailhead and some connectors came later.
“As a bicyclist myself, I am as excited as everybody else about the new bridge trail,” said Kyle Henke, director of the city of Kirkwood’s Parks and Recreation Department. “I think it’s incredible for those of us on the Kirkwood side of the Meramec River to have access to everything on the west side.”
Among the recreational sites that will be available for trail users on the west side are parks along the section of the Meramec Greenway Trail that stretches from Unger Park Lake on the north to the lake at George Winter Park on the south.
For those traveling west on the protected bridge lane, there will be access to the World Wide Technology Soccer Park, Fenton City Park, Old Towne Fenton and more. An existing south bridge over the Meramec allows access to Minnie Ha Ha Park and trails on the Sunset Hills side of the river.
For those traveling east on the protected bridge lane from the Fenton area, there will be access to Emmenegger Park via Stoneywood Drive and access to Powder Valley Nature Center via Cragwold Road.
Henke of Kirkwood’s Parks and Recreation Department explained that there is parking for bikers and hikers’ vehicles at the trailhead at the top of the hill near Emmenegger Park. That lot is actually in Sunset Hills near the entrance ramp to the bridge. However, June 24 revelers cannot plan to use the trailhead for parking that day.
Parking also is not available at nearby Emmenegger Nature Park during the June 24 event. Parking will be available at Fenton City Park, 1215 Larkin Williams Road in Fenton.
Party attendees can either take the greenway by hiking or biking two miles for the event, or take a free shuttle between Fenton City Park and Kirkwood’s Emmenegger Nature Park.
There also will a “greenway fun parade” that participants can join by foot or by bike. The parade will leave Fenton City Park at 9 a.m. The free shuttle will run every 30 minutes between Fenton City Park and Emmenegger Nature Park from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Event attendees can meet at the Main Shelter in Fenton City Park for both the parade and for the shuttle that will cross over the I-44 Meramec River Bridge.
A Win-Win-Win
Sunset Hills Parks and Recreation Director Gerald Brown describes the completed project as a “win-win-win” for the Kirkwood, Sunset Hills and Fenton areas.
Brown notes that many entities have been involved in the project in addition to the local municipalities. The Missouri Department of Transportation has, of course, been responsible for the new bridge completion, which carries vehicle traffic on I-44 across the bridge.
Other major players have included St. Louis County and Great Rivers Greenway. Brown said it has been surprisingly easy getting everyone on the same page for the project, and hundreds of residents have attended meetings to provide input.
Not Without Concerns
The project has not been without some criticism. That was expected as the public was invited to meetings to provide input on such things as where
restrooms were needed, whether there should be a viewing spot on the bridge, and the size and location of parking lot facilities.
The idea for a trail on the east side of the Meramec that would hug the river and connect two bridge bike lanes across it was met with opposition from some nature advocates and environmentalists. MoDOT also had some safety concerns.
Some Kirkwood residents have expressed frustration that the new greenway constitutes a “bridge to nowhere” on the Kirkwood side of the river. They have suggested a new trail to run from the Kirkwood side of the bridge to Geyer Road.
A Kirkwood group known as Connect Our Communities has advocated for new trail from the bridge to run north to Marshall Road. The new trail would parallel Interstate 270 on the west side of the interstate, and at Marshall Road would provide a connection to trails at Greentree Park.
The Marshall Road connection might also provide a pathway to St. Louis Community College at Meramec in Kirkwood and, heading east from there, a connection to Grant’s Trail via a dedicated lane on a reconfigured Big Bend Road.
Members of Connect Our Communities say they will make informational flyers available on their proposed trail extension east of the I-44 bridge for connections in Kirkwood at the June 24 celebration event.
Sunset Hills Parks and Recreation Director Brown predicted this past fall that once the bridge trail opened, people would explore and find new things, including new ideas on how to improve and expand the trail network on both sides of the Meramec River.