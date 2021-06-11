Honor Mother Earth and spread awareness of climate change and other global challenges with the First Congregational Church of Webster Groves, 10 W. Lockwood Ave., on Sunday, June 13, at 3 p.m.
“A Live Concert For Mother Earth” will feature musical group The Oikos Ensemble, dancing from SkyStone Conservatory Dance Ensemble, Logos Interpretive Readers and special guest presenter Jean Ponzi.
The concert will be available on the First Congregational Church of Webster Groves YouTube page at a later date.