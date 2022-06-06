The Webster Groves Historical Society will present “Summer Market 2022” on Saturday, June 11, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., on the grounds of the historic Hawken House and adjoining Hearth Room, 1155 S. Rock Hill Road.
Jenny Grace Morris, a historical reenactor of Susan B. Anthony, will perform Anthony’s 1872 speech “Are Women Citizens?” at 2 p.m. Anthony was arrested in 1872 for voting in the presidential election, declaring she had the right based on the 14th Amendment. Before her trial, she traveled to Monroe County, New York, giving this speech to convince local citizens of her right.
Morris is a member of a troupe of reenactors who perform as Voices of American HERstory, an educational arts project created to educate and enlighten new audiences through performances, interactive discussion and inspiring stories about women.
The Summer Market will also offer handcrafted items for sale by artists and vendors, a wine tasting, and tours of the museum. For more information, visit www.historicwebster.org.