Dr. Jaclyn M. Scroggins, DMD, MS, and her staff at Junction Orthodontics, LLC, boast 100 years-plus of combined experience in orthodontics. For more than 35 years, Junction Orthodontics has been known throughout the community for providing exceptional service and quality treatment at a reasonable price.
Dr. Scroggins acquired Junction Orthodontics in 2014 from Dr. John Sahrmann, who was looking to retire. Dr. Scroggins graduated from Saint Louis University’s graduate residency program with a certificate in orthodontics and a master’s in dentistry.
Dr. Scroggins said that one of the more significant advancements in orthodontics involves the invention of bonding brackets to the teeth. Previously, every tooth had a band or a ring around the tooth which was painful. Now braces are less painful, less bulky, more efficient and the end result is superior to previous technologies.
“Braces are 300 years old, but you can thank NASA for modern braces. NASA developed the alloy that is currently used to make braces,” Dr. Scroggins said. One mom, Barb Hock, had this to
say about Junction Orthodontics:
“Dr. Scroggins and her staff have been treating two of my children for about two years now. I have been very pleased with Dr. Scroggins and her staff’s care during my children’s treatment. The reduced pay morning appointments have helped us afford this treatment.”
209 S. Kirkwood Road
Kirkwood • 314-821-1101