Dr. Jaclyn M. Scroggins and her team at Junction Orthodontics, LLC, are known throughout the community for providing exceptional service and quality treatment at a reasonable price. They dedicate themselves to offering a personalized orthodontic treatment plan for all of their patients in a friendly and caring environment. They enjoy building relationships with patients and families and are committed to keeping up with the latest advancements in orthodontic technology.
Dr. Scroggins worked alongside former owner and founder, Dr. John Sahrmann, after graduating from St. Louis University’s orthodontic residency program, where she received a masters in Dentistry, specializing in Orthodontics. She acquired the practice from Dr. Sahrmann when he retired in December 2014, and is now the sole owner and orthodontist at Junction Orthodontics.
Dr. Scroggins lives in and is proud to be a part of the Kirkwood/Des Peres Community and is committed to providing the city and surrounding areas with the best orthodontic care. “I am passionate about four things in life: my family, my orthodontic team, my community and creating beautiful smiles for my patients. Becoming an orthodontist was and always will be one of my greatest accomplishments and I consider myself lucky to honestly say I love what I do.” Changing a person’s smile not only promotes confidence but can truly change their life. Developing relationships with patients and being a part of their smile journey is the driving force behind her passion.
Along with various alumni associations, Dr. Scroggins is a member of many professional organizations such as the American Dental Association, the Missouri Dental Association, the American Association of Orthodontists, the Omicron Kappa Upsilon National Dental Honor Society and the Alpha Omega International Dental Fraternity.
Outside the office, Dr. Scroggins and her husband, Kenny enjoy traveling, St. Louis sporting events, music concerts and undergo new experiences with friends and family. They have 2 children, Patsy and Michael, that attend schools in the Kirkwood neighborhood.
209 S. Kirkwood Road
Kirkwood • 314-821-1101