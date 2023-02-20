Dr. Jaclyn M. Scroggins and her team at Junction Orthodontics, LLC are known throughout the community for providing exceptional service and quality treatment at a reasonable price. They dedicate themselves to offering a personalized orthodontic treatment plan for all of their patients in a friendly and caring environment.
Junction Orthodontics has undergone a major office remodel, bringing the practice up to date with state of the art dental and sterilization equipment. The new renovations and technology will allow for more efficient and comfortable treatment procedures along with providing a better patient experience.
Dr. Scroggins lives in and is proud to be a part of the Kirkwood/Des Peres Community. She is committed to providing the city and surrounding areas with the best orthodontic care. “I am passionate about four things in life: my family, my orthodontic team, my community and creating beautiful smiles for my patients. Becoming an orthodontist was and always will be one of my greatest accomplishments and I consider myself lucky to honestly say I love what I do.” Changing a person’s smile not only promotes confidence but can truly change their life. Developing relationships with patients and being a part of their smile journey is the driving force behind her passion.
Outside the office, Dr. Scroggins and her husband Kenny enjoy traveling, St. Louis sporting events, music concerts and involving themselves with their children’s activities. Their children, Patsy and Michael, attend schools in the Kirkwood neighborhood. If you are searching for an orthodontist, look no further, Junction Orthodontics will get your smile on the right track!
209 S. Kirkwood Road
Kirkwood • 314-821-1101