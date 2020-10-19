Dr. Jaclyn M. Scroggins, DMD, MS, and her staff at Junction Orthodontics, LLC, boast 100 years-plus of combined experience in orthodontics. For more than 35 years, Junction Orthodontics has been known throughout the community for providing exceptional service and quality treatment at a reasonable price.
Dr. Scroggins acquired Junction Orthodontics in 2014 from Dr. John Sahrmann, who was looking to retire. Dr. Scroggins graduated from Saint Louis University’s graduate residency program with a certificate in orthodontics and a master’s in dentistry. Becoming an orthodontist was and always will be one of my greatest accomplishments and I consider myself lucky to honestly say “I love what I do.”
Our orthodontic office has reopened and you may be wondering what extra precautions we are taking to ensure your safety. While the office and the appointment process may look a little different, don’t worry, Junction Orthodontics has always been on the front lines of preventing the spread of diseases. From treatment and waiting room disinfection to the strict use of personal protective equipment (PPE), the safety of patients and staff members continues to be of utmost importance. During the COVID-19 crisis and beyond, the safety of patients and staff continues to be a top priority at Junction Orthodontics.
One mom, Barb Hock, had this to say about Junction Orthodontics: “Dr. Scroggins and her staff have been treating two of my children for about two years now. I have been very pleased with Dr. Scroggins and her staff’s care during my children’s treatment. The reduced pay morning appointments have helped us afford this treatment.”
Junction Orthodontics
209 S. Kirkwood Road
Kirkwood • 314-821-1101