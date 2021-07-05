Webster Groves City Councilwoman Laura Arnold will conduct a discussion on local housing initiatives on Wednesday, July 7, 7 p.m., at the Webster Groves Presbyterian Church, 45 W. Lockwood Ave. Topics include recent zoning changes and Proposition 1, as well as efforts to develop a Community Land Trust in Webster Groves.
To learn more about Prop 1 before the meeting, educational materials are available on the city’s website at webstergroves.org/prop1. An introductory video about the Community Land Trust is available at https://tinyurl.com/y6ub8fjt.
The presentation will be in-person at the church with social distancing in place. Masks are optional for those who have been vaccinated. Members of the audience will have the opportunity to ask questions. Arnold’s presentation will also be live-streamed on the church’s website at wgpc.org/housing/ and placed on the church’s Advocacy Team page after the program.