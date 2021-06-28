Sunday, July 4, 9:30 p.m.
• Memorial Field
Everybody Loves Fireworks!
This year, the city of Webster Groves and Waste Management are providing one night of dazzling fireworks. Gateway Fireworks Displays will begin the fireworks show at 9:30 p.m. The launch location of this year’s display will be the middle of Memorial Field. Noone will be allowed to sit in the safety zone, which will encompass all of the Recreation Complex, Aquatic Center, Skate Park, Tennis Courts, flat spaces of Memorial Field and — depending on wind, weather and other factors — potentially the hillsides along Elm and Glendale avenues adjacent to the ballfields and tennis courts.
Please do not put out any tarps or blankets on the grass around the fireworks area prior to July 4. Any set out prior to July 4 will be removed to protect the grass from heat damage caused by the tarps and blankets.
If you would like to donate to the fireworks, you can make an online donation on the city’s web page, www.webstergroves.org/communitydays.