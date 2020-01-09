Sprick, Julius J.W. passed away Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Madelyn Sprick (nee Hase); dear father of David (Candace) and Daniel (Ellen) Sprick; dear grandfather of Briana (Steven) Sprick Schuster, Tyson (Kelsey), David, Trey and Will Sprick; dear great-grandfather of Louisa, Felix and Atlas; dear brother of Juliana Jurczyk and the late Jewell Norath and Lowell Sprick; and a dear uncle, cousin and friend.
Julius was a longtime Webster Groves resident, World War II veteran, and member of American Legion Post 111.
He was married to the love of his life, Madelyn, for 72 years. They met at a dance and continued dancing for 68 years. Julius enjoyed spending time with his family, especially playing with his grandchildren and watching his sons’ and grandkids’ sporting events.
A funeral will be held at Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, on Monday, Jan. 13 at 10:30 a.m. Interment will be at J.B. National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Hope UCC are appreciated. Visitation Sunday, 1-4 p.m.