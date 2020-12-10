Hill, Julia (Julie) Stratton, 72, a native and lifetime resident of St. Louis, Missouri, died peacefully Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020.
She was preceded in death by parents Benjamin and Rose (Porta) Stratton and brother Benjamin Stratton of The Hill.
She was the beloved wife of David Hill; loving mother of Erin Hill (Kristine) Schneider and Kristin Hill (Tim) Wooten; grandmother of Bennett Schneider, Porter Wooten and Vivienne Wooten; sister to Carol Vago; and dear aunt, cousin and friend to many.
An entrepreneur in retail, Julie began her career at clothier Intuitions before partnering with her husband of 40 years, David Hill, to build thriving business Kid’s Sportsworld, which became well-known for helping St. Louis children be at their best in sports. Julie was also well-loved by the youth of Kirkwood for her support of them both on and off the field.
Julie’s unstoppable energy meant she never met a stranger, and her beautiful smile and joyous spirit always lit up a room. She will be missed dearly.
Private visitation will be held from 12-1 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 12, followed by a private funeral service at Bopp Chapel, 10610 Manchester Road, Kirkwood, MO 63122. Her forever resting place is at Saints Peter and Paul Cemetery in St. Louis. The service will be shared virtually by Bopp Chapel; information on the live stream will be posted closer to the service date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Julia’s name to the Alzheimer’s Association, www.act.alz.org/goto/Julia_hill, or to the Kirkwood High School Pioneer Boosters.