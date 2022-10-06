Frane, Julia E., Ph.D. Julia Elizabeth “Julie” Frane, 64, passed away on Sept. 25, 2022, in Newtown, Connecticut. She was born Oct. 2, 1957, to Robert E. and Janet M. (deBlois) Frane in Springfield, Illinois.
Julie was a graduate of Nerinx Hall, University of Michigan (Ann Arbor), and the University of North Carolina, where she earned her doctorate in archaeology. Most of her field research was done in Turkey and Syria. She was an avid reader, an exuberant cook, and a loyal friend. A dedicated hostess, Julie was always welcoming and interested in family, friends and acquaintances. Her friends and family appreciated her keen intellect and wicked sense of humor. When family needed her help, she showed up.
Julie and her husband, Steven, were world travelers, ready for new adventures and friendships. Their door was open to a wide variety of friends from around the world. Having recently found and purchased a 1767 farmhouse in Newtown, they were in the process of renovating and settling in to it at the time of her death.
Julie is survived by her husband, Steven Mansbach of Newtown and New York, New York; mother, Janet Frane of Webster Groves, Missouri; siblings, Mary Compton (Don) of Boulder, Colorado, David Frane (Charla Gabert) of Alamo, California, and Peter Frane (Susan) of Webster Groves; four nieces — Rose Compton, Kiki Frane, Molly Munoz (Anthony), and Sophie Frane; and nephew, Harry Compton. She was preceded in death by her father, Robert E. Frane.
Memorials may be made in Julia’s name to the Frane Family Scholarship Fund at Nerinx Hall, 530 E. Lockwood Ave., Webster Groves, MO 63119; or to the C.H. Booth Library, 25 Main Street, Newtown, CT 06470.