The last few years have seen school districts facing unprecedented and unforeseen challenges, both internal and external, and Kirkwood is certainly no exception. We can think of no better qualifications for a member of a school board than that they are a long-time resident of the district, that they have had a child who was a student in the district, and that they have served as a teacher in the district.
Fortunately for the Kirkwood School District, there is one candidate who has the unique advantages of having not only lived in the district for over 30 years, but also being both a Kirkwood parent (and grandparent!) and a Kirkwood teacher. No other candidate in this election — indeed, in our memory — will be able to bring the same perspective, experience, and expertise to the Kirkwood School Board as Judy Moticka.
Parents know firsthand the
challenges their kids face, from kindergarten and pre-K until Graduation Day. District residents know the pressures caused by taxes and interactions, both positive and negative, between the schools and the community. Equally importantly to us, teachers are on the frontline, as first providers, acutely aware of all of the issues and all of the challenges that any modern public school system and its students face on a day-in, day-out basis. Teachers, like parents and residents, are uniquely positioned to bring real world solutions to the real world challenges that our children and our community face.
We trust Judy Moticka to protect the integrity of our schools, ensuring that the needs of each child are met, while actively listening to community members about their concerns. Please join us in voting for Judy Moticka on April 5 for the Kirkwood School District Board of Education
Ann and Mike Korte
Kirkwood