When we searched for our ideal house in Kirkwood, we started with a list. We knew what we required to best serve the needs and joys of our family — a yard big enough for playing and gardening, a kitchen that would support culinary passions, enough bedrooms for the kids, and a quiet street where they could learn to ride bikes.
Today, as we contemplate the ideal Kirkwood School Board representative, we have a list of what we believe would best serve the needs and joys of our community. We want someone with a deep and sincere appreciation for the importance of public education. We want someone who respects and honors the teachers who shape the future. We want someone with a meaningful, hands-on understanding of how our schools work. We want someone who thinks about and advocates for all children, no matter their unique circumstances or vulnerabilities. We want someone who wants THIS job ... someone who doesn’t view it as a stepping stone or a feather in the cap, but who sees an opportunity for their specific skills and talents to support excellence in the Kirkwood School District.
We have no doubt that Judy Moticka is that person. The same way we knew our house was “the one,” we know that Judy is in this race for the right reasons and has the right background to support our kids, schools and community. A teacher, a mother, an advocate. Her experiences working in schools, working on the Kirkwood Human Rights Commission and advocating for children in foster care all add up to the person we want fighting for our schools and children. We trust her, we believe in her, and we will be voting for her. We hope others will too.
Bob & Laura Engert
Kirkwood