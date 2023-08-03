Collier, Judy, died peacefully on July 26, 2023. She was 81 years old. Judy was the daughter of the late Russell and Sue Lynch of St. Louis.
Judy will be remembered as an outstanding early childhood educator, impacting so many students as a full day kindergarten teacher at Robinson Elementary School in the Kirkwood School District. She also indirectly impacted students by teaching future teachers as an adjunct professor at both Maryville University and Webster University, and by being one of the original authors of Missouri’s approved early childhood curriculum, Project Construct, where she trained hundreds of educators across the state.
Judy is survived by her husband, Dale, and her three children, Mark (Laurie), Kevin (Marie), and Kathy (Doug). She will always be remembered as “Gram” to her five grandchildren, Cameron, Haylie, Ben, Katie and Abbey.
A memorial service will be held at Bopp Chapel, 10610 Manchester Road in Kirkwood, on Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. A brief visitation will be held prior to the service beginning at 9:30 a.m.
To honor Judy’s commitment to our young readers, guests are invited to bring a favorite children’s book that the family will donate to Ready Readers — www.readyreaders.org. Arrangements by Bopp Chapel.