Barnes, Judith Lillian (nee Sweet), 86, of Manchester, passed peacefully at the family home on Jan. 28, 2022.
Born in Saginaw, Michigan, on Sept. 26, 1935, to Howard and Mildred Sweet, Judy was raised in Owosso, Michigan, and graduated from Owosso High School in 1953. She earned a bachelor’s degree in special education from the University of Michigan in 1957 and a master’s degree in counseling from University of Missouri-St. Louis in 1983.
Judy devoted the early years of her marriage to raising her three children and supporting her Air Force family full-time while moving 17 times throughout the continental U.S.
After her children graduated from high school, she taught special education with the Special School District at North Kirkwood Middle School and Kirkwood High School and was honored by the Council for Exceptional Children as Missouri Special Education Teacher of the Year in 1989. This achievement was recognized by the Missouri House and Senate and by the mayor of St. Louis. Judy was also honored in Who’s Who in American Education and as one of 50 Women of Achievement for the first century of Alpha Omicron Pi.
Judy loved traveling extensively on six of the seven continents.
Judy is survived by her husband of 64 years, Gordon; her three sons, Greg (Renee), Mike (Lisa), and Steve; her brother, Dr. Larry Sweet; her sister-in-law, Donna Dosson; five grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Services will be private. A service of the Schrader Funeral Home and Crematory. Friends may sign the family’s online guestbook at Schrader.com.