Lemp, Judith Hill, 91, died peacefully, on Jan. 9, 2021, at her home in Webster Groves, surrounded by family, friends and loved ones. She was preceded in death by her brother, Ian Hill, and by her husband Mark Lemp, the love of her life. She is survived by her four children, Ann Lemp (Bob Keefe), Frank R. Lemp (Polly), William Lemp (Shannon) and Mark Lemp (Elizabeth); eleven grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren who affectionately knew her as Gigi; and legions of friends of all ages and generations.
A graduate of Mt. Holyoke College, she remained a life-long learner and a voracious reader, able to complete all weekly New York Times crossword puzzles, serve as a walking dictionary, solve crypto-quips without the key, and converse knowledgeably with anyone. She loved to needlepoint and play bridge, and no matter what type of game or fish her husband and sons came home with, she turned it into a gourmet experience. Always up for an adventure, she was interested and interesting, and not judgmental. You knew when she tilted her head, looked you in the eye and said “pleased to meet you” that she was, and that you would become friends.
The matriarch of the Lemps, she was the heart and soul of our family. All of us, and our friends, who were also her friends, are better for having had her in our life.
She will be buried at Jefferson Barracks with her beloved husband Mark and remembered in a Celebration of Her Life gathering at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Seasons Hospice, 3660 S. Geyer Road, Suite 120, St. Louis, MO 63127, or a charity of your choice. See boppchapel.com.