Lemp, Judith Hill, 91, died peacefully on Jan. 9, 2021, at her home in Webster Groves, surrounded by family, friends and loved ones. She was preceded in death by her brother, Ian Hill, and by her husband Mark Lemp, the love of her life. She is survived by her four children, Ann Lemp (Bob Keefe), Frank R. Lemp (Polly), William Lemp (Shannon) and Mark Lemp (Elizabeth); 11 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren who affectionately knew her as Gigi; and legions of friends of all ages and generations.
The matriarch of the Lemps, she was the heart and soul of our family. All of us, and our friends, who were also her friends, are better for having had her in our life.
She will be buried at Jefferson Barracks with her beloved husband Mark and remembered in a Celebration of Her Life gathering at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Seasons Hospice, 3660 S. Geyer Road, Suite 120, St. Louis, MO 63127, or a charity of your choice. See boppchapel.com