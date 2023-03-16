Cassidy-Arnold, Judith, 79 years old, of pancreatic cancer. Born to Jocelyn and James Boyce in Houston.
At age 10, she moved to Kirkwood and never left. She graduated from SEMO and went on to a master’s in Spanish from SLU. As Mrs. Judy Cassidy, she taught Spanish and French at Kirkwood’s Nipher Middle School until 1974. Mrs. Cassidy was an editor for the C.V. Mosby publishers and then worked for the Catholic Health Association for 20 years, rising to managing editor for their journal Health Progress. She stopped paid work in 1999. She then volunteered her writing and editing skills to the Friends of Kirkwood Library and to Womens Voices Raised for Social Justice.
Judy was a serious reader, taking notes and cross-referencing topics. She belonged to multiple book clubs and a poetry group. Her tastes were diverse; she enjoyed the music of Frank Sinatra and Kendrick Lamar.
Mrs. Cassidy-Arnold is survived by her husband of 37 years, Tim Arnold; her son, Steven (Nikki) Cassidy; grandchildren Sofia, Dylan, and Sean Cassidy; her sister, Joann (Jerry) McGraw; nephews, Jeff and Jim (Amie) McGraw; and great-nephew and nieces Rachael, Matt, Charlie, Connor, and Molly McGraw. She adored them all.
In lieu of memorials, contributions encouraged to Womens Voices Raised.