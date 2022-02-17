Chaney, Judith C. “Judy”, of Kirkwood, Missouri, passed away on Jan. 28, 2022, at the age of 89. She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Chaney (“Harry”).
Judy was a graduate of Marshall University in Huntington, West Virginia. After graduating, she moved to Charleston, West Virginia where she met Harry at a church singles group. They married and lived in Charleston, moved briefly to Atlanta, and ultimately relocated to St. Louis.
Judy was a full time mother before becoming an insurance office manager, where she worked for over 20 years. After both Judy and Harry retired, they enjoyed traveling and playing golf.
Judy is survived by her children Michael (Pam), Kay (Brad) and Russell (Erica); her grandchild Olivia; and her niece Jennie Weigand (Vic) and their three children, Thatcher, Winston and Keats.
A private family service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Charles F. and Joanne Knight Alzheimer’s Disease Research Center at Washington University — www.knightadrc.wustl.edu/donate.