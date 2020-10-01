Stinson, Judith Ann passed away with dignity and grace at her Kirkwood, Missouri, home with her husband and best friend Scott Schaefer at her side on Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, following a courageous battle with cancer.
A lifetime St. Louisian, Judy was immersed in the medical and legal communities. Following a 10-year career as a neonatal intensive care flight nurse for Cardinal Glennon Hospital, Judy was recruited to the law firm of Gray Ritter and Graham P. C. to become the senior nurse paralegal. For the next 30 years Judy was a key member of the firm’s trial teams, working close for clients with unwavering devotion. Her many lifelong friends will remember Judy’s warm hospitality, her superlative baking and cooking skills, and her dry wit.
Judy was one of five sisters, who were also dear friends. She cherished her role as the cool aunt to her 11 nieces and nephew; who in turn idolized her for being the sexy/elegant aunt. We will never forget her bright blue eyes, wispy blonde hair, and brilliant smile — often seen as the passenger of the giant red ’74 Cadillac Eldorado convertible with a glass of wine in hand, wrapped in her fur coat. We will love you forever, Judy.
Judy is survived by her husband, Scott Schaefer; her parents, Robert and Virginia Stinson; sisters Chris Gibbons (Patrick), Casey Lange (Robert), Peggy Shelly (Carson) and Patty Kleiss (John); 11 nieces; her nephew; and many friends. She will be sadly missed by her colleagues at Gray Ritter & Graham.
Pursuant to Judy’s wishes, she was cremated.
A memorial website has been created and may be viewed at: https://judystinson.memorialreimagined.com