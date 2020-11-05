Rayborn, Judith Ann, (nee Dinzebach) of Webster Groves, Missouri, was born March 5, 1965, in St. Louis, Missouri, to Louis and Betty Dinzebach, and entered into rest on Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, in Webster Groves at the age of 55 years.
Judy was preceded in death by her parents, her brother David Dinzebach, and her grandmother Jean Chora.
She is survived by her daughter Madeleine Rayborn, and her beloved dogs Lily and Rozie, along with numerous extended family and friends.
Judy worked for 31 years as a social worker and was an avid baker. She was a devoted mother, loving daughter and exceptional friend. Judy belonged to the Holy Trinity Anglican Church in Webster Groves and was a member of Alpha Chi Omega. She always believed that “adventure is out there.” Judy will be fondly remembered and dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Memorial donations may be made to the Humane Society, The Animal Protection Association or Stray Rescue of St. Louis.