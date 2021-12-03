A St. Louis County judge has ruled a Webster Groves man not guilty by reason of insanity for stabbing his stepfather to death with an eight-inch knife more than a year and a half ago.
Ryne A. Dobson, 22, was charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the killing of Kevin Nentwig, 49, in their Webster Groves home on April 25, 2020.
St. Louis County Circuit Judge Ellen Ribaudo found Dobson not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, according to the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.
Dobson, who waved his right to a jury trial and bench trial earlier this year, has been committed to the custody of the Missouri Department of Mental Health, according to Chris King, a spokesperson for the prosecutor’s office.
St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell issued a statement Friday afternoon following Judge Ribaudo’s decision.
“The judge was presented all of the evidence, all of the medical experts agreed that the defendant should be found not guilty by reason of insanity, and that is how the judge ruled,” Bell said. “It is clear from the medical opinions that this individual was dealing with serious mental health issues at the time of this tragic killing and continues to struggle with those issues. The judge had a tough decision to make in this case, and we respect her findings.”
But Nentwig’s siblings told Judge Ribaudo at a hearing in September that they do not believe Dobson’s mental health issues led to the killing. They said Dobson’s longtime drug abuse and increasing resentment toward his stepfather were the driving factors. They asked the judge to find him guilty of first-degree murder and sentence him to prison time accordingly. The siblings also pointed to missteps by the prosecutor’s office that they feared would lead to leniency for their brother’s killer.
At the same hearing, Colleen Nentwig told the judge her son has struggled with mental health issues and needs treatment.
The Times will have more on this story in its next print issue.