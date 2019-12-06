JPMorgan Chase on Nov. 22 opened its first retail branch in Missouri at 101 N. Kirkwood Road in Kirkwood. Chase plans to add 25 new branches in the St. Louis area in the next three years, creating at least 200 local jobs.
“We’re so proud to open our branch doors here and meet the people of Kirkwood and the St. Louis metro area,” said Donny Carver, Market Director at Chase. “To us, it’s more than a branch – it’s about building new relationships, letting our customers do more with their money, and helping them on their financial journey.”
The bank celebrated with a Nov. 22 ribbon cutting at the Kirkwood Branch. Attendees included Kirkwood Mayor Tim Griffin, U.S. Rep. Ann Wagner, area business leaders, and Chase executives.
Customers will discover a branch that looks and feels different from a “typical” bank. The bank building combines a modern design, layout, and state-of-the-art banking technology. Employees welcome customers in casual meeting spaces, emphasizing a more consultative approach, and offer self-service transaction areas including a digital access bar, smart ATMs, and free WiFi.
Chase will open its second branch in Missouri in December at 1 Brentwood Promenade Ct. in Brentwood.