Compton, Joyce (nee Bryeans) went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019. She was the beloved wife of Carl Gene Compton; dear mother of Keith Compton, Debbie Roth, Cherie (Mark) Eames, and Pam (Kenny) Nollau; dear grandma of Jessica Eaton, Amanda, Carly, and Lily Compton, Laura (Evan) Follmer, Amy (Heath) Housel, Brian (Courtney) Roth, Justin Eames, Jason (Emily) Nollau, and Sara Moore; dear great-grandma of Matthew, Madelyn, Liam, Elena, Penny, Barrett and Lucy; dear aunt, cousin, and friend to many.
Memorial Service will be Saturday, Dec. 14, 11 a.m., at Geyer Road Baptist Church, 504 S. Geyer Road In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or to Geyer Road Baptist Church.