Kroll, Joyce C. (nee Wilhelm), passed away at age 79 on Sunday, August 13, 2023. She was the beloved wife of the late Gerald P. Kroll; loving mother of Karen (David) Carey, Janet Jones, Sandy (Charlie) Schillinger and the late Timothy Kroll; cherished grandmother of Jessica Carey, Adam (Kristen Lenahan) Carey, Emily Carey, Drew Carey, Caleb Jones and Charles Schillinger, Jr.; dear sister of Richard (Melissa) Wilhelm and the late Walter A. Wilhelm, Jr.; and loving aunt, cousin and friend.
Private family services were held at Sunset Memorial Park Cemetery. Arrangements by Bopp Chapel.