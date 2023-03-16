Pollnow, Joyce Ann, 86, of Kirkwood passed away on March 11, 2023, following a brief illness.
Joyce was predeceased by her husband, Donald L. Pollnow Sr.; brother, George Hoefer; and mother, Athleen Hogan. Joyce is survived by her daughter, Susan Pollnow; son, Donald (DeDe) L Pollnow Jr.; son, Matthew (Laura) Pollnow; and grandchildren, Brandon Cheshire, Christopher Jepsen, Blake (Libby) Cheshire, Alexandra Pollnow, Sean Pollnow and Evelyn Pollnow. Great grandchildren Liam Cheshire, Scarlett Cheshire and Calum Cheshire.
Services to be held at Bopp Chapel, 10610 Manchester Road, Kirkwood, Missouri, on Saturday, March 18, at 1 p.m. Private family burial after the service. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a memorial donation in honor of Joyce to St. Louis Children’s Hospital Foundation, 1001 Highlands Plaza Drive West, Suite 160, St. Louis, MO 63110, 314-286-0988 or www.stlouischildrens.org