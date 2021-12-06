Visit the Tau Center, 335 S. Kirkwood Road, for the annual Joy to the World Nativity Display Dec. 9 to 12.
Unique nativity sets from several new collectors will be shared, along with the Fontanini Village from 2019 and the Franciscan Sisters’ large Fontanini-figure manger scene. The focus of the show will be several small sets from Peru celebrating the choice of Pope Francis to display a life-size Peruvian set at the Vatican this Christmas.
The public is invited to experience the nativity displays from cultures around the world from noon to 6 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 9, and Friday, Dec. 10, and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 11, and Sunday, Dec. 12. Masks required. Admission is free.
Parking surrounds the building and those who can use stairs are asked to use the front covered entrance facing the PNC parking lot. Handicap parking and an accessible entrance are located on the southwest corner. Users are asked to call 314-965-3700 from the parking lot so this door can be unlocked.
Groups of 10 or more should call ahead to schedule a viewing so the necessary social distancing can be maintained. Children under 12 must be accompanied by an adult.
Due to COVID, there will be no hands-on Children’s Room or a refreshment reception with the Sisters this year. Instead, a wrapped treat will be offered at the exit. For more information or to register, visit www.fsolph.org/events.