Sulze, Joseph William, anointed with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church and surrounded by his family, passed peacefully to new life on April 2, 2021. He was the husband of Jane Venneman Sulze for over 60 years; and the father of Johanna (Schuyler) Shipley and Paul Sulze. He was the son of William and Albertina Sulze; brother of Larry and Bill; cousin; uncle; godparent; and friend to many. He was Cubmaster and Scoutmaster of Troop 323 at St. Peter Church, a Vigil member of the Order of the Arrow, and a recipient of the Silver Beaver Award. He was ordained a deacon for the Archdiocese of St. Louis in 1989 and served at St. Peter Church, volunteered on the pastoral care staff at St. Louis University Hospital, and was a chaplain at the Interfaith Chapel at Lambert Airport.
A funeral mass will be celebrated at St. Peter Church in Kirkwood at 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 10, with interment at St. Peter Cemetery.
Joe was a man of service, loyalty, and love. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Bonaventure Indian School, Southwest Indian Foundation, St. Vincent de Paul Society, or a charity of your choice. Arrangements by Bopp Chapel.