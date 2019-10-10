Stein, Joseph. Services for Joseph Stein, 69 of Branson, formerly of Kirkwood, were held Oct. 9, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Faith Lutheran Church, Branson.
Joe was born December 4, 1949 in Belleville, Illinois. He drove for Coca-Cola in St. Louis for 34 years before moving to Branson 15 years ago.
Joe passed away Oct. 2, 2019 in Branson.
He is survived by his wife, Debra Stein of Branson; daughter Audra Rodgers (Patrick), Branson; siblings David Stein and Marilyn Saunders, St. Louis and Trudy Liss (Andy), Florida.