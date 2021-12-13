The Joseph Sappington Log House welcomed guests for the last time at 10734 Clearwater Drive during an open house in November.
Recently gutted, the log house will now be disassembled and reassembled by Mark Pratt of Antique Logs Unlimited. It will then be relocated in the Crestwood city park at 1015 S. Sappington Road, the current site of the Thomas Sappington House Museum, the Library of Americana, The Barn restaurant and Loft Gift Shop.
The log house will provide needed interior space for expanded educational programming, exhibits, and events and meetings. The update will also include a porch for performances, a catering kitchen and ADA-compliant restrooms. The goal is to be ready to serve the public by November 2023.
The Sappington House Foundation’s request to move the 1816 house was approved by the Crestwood Board of Aldermen earlier this year. Crestwood aldermen voted to reimburse $100,000 of the moving cost and pay $25,000 toward utility relocation. So far, the foundation has raised $125,000 separately from the city’s contribution.
The foundation’s “Save Joe” campaign will raise the remaining $200,000 to restore and repurpose the log house in Sappington Park. Join in by mailing a contribution to Sappington House Foundation, 1015 S. Sappington Road, 63126, or donating online tat gofund.me/6537ba30.