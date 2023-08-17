Collesano, Joseph Michael, born Oct. 1, 1967, passed away on Aug. 11, 2023, to join his parents Al and Joan Collesano in Heaven.
He was the beloved husband of Deborah for 13 years; dear nephew of Jerome Dank, Eleanor Dank, and Rosemary Verri; cousin to Jerrisue Bocian (David), Corene Jordan (Don), and Michael Verri; fun-loving uncle to Gianna and Mariella DeSantis; son-in-law to Gary Holcomb; and brother-in-law to Karen and Mike DeSantis.
Born in Chicago, Joe enjoyed playing football for the St. Joseph Chargers. He joined the Marines and proudly served his country. Afterwards, he worked as a locksmith until he found his career as an estimator of doors, frames, and hardware for 30+ years.
He moved to St. Louis, where he met the love of his life, Deborah, and they made their life together in Rock Hill.
Joe was an avid sports fan and cheered for teams from both St. Louis and Chicago. He had a love of animals, and had many dogs, cats, and even snakes as pets. He enjoyed traveling to different zoos throughout the country on memorable road trips.
He was a history buff and was a Civil War and WWII reenactor. He joined the 501st Legion as a Stormtrooper, Tie Pilot, and Imperial Officer. He truly enjoyed charity events and loved to see a child’s face light up when they saw his Stormtrooper costume.
Joe was a genuine friend to many. He appreciated good food and enjoyed preparing his special pasta sauce recipe for others. He was an avid gamer, playing and sharing all kinds of games with friends. He was a believer in Jesus and was ordained as a deacon in Clayton Community Church, where he loved to serve.
Visitation will be Saturday, Aug. 19, from 9 to 11 a.m. with a memorial service immediately following at Clayton Community Church, 2501 Rockford Ave., St. Louis, MO 63144. In lieu of flowers, you can honor his life by making a donation to Clayton Community Church, The Humane Society of Missouri, or the Saint Louis Zoo.