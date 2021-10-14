Mueller, Joseph H., died peacefully, surrounded by family, on Oct. 9, 2021. He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Nancy; his children, James (Angela) Mueller, Chris Mueller, Greg (Lisa) Mueller, and Anne (Matthew) Mueller Nichols; as well as his adoring grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Marie and Thomas Mueller, as well as his sister, Alice (Joseph) Mueller Jedlicka and his brother, Thomas (Teri) Mueller, Jr.
Joe was born in Richmond Heights on March 19, 1935, to Marie and Thomas Mueller. He was very proud of his Jesuit education. He was a “triple Billiken,” having graduated from St. Louis University High School, SLU, and SLU School of Law. A fierce advocate in the courtroom, Joe was a trial lawyer for 62 years. He was a partner for 46 years at Moser & Marsalek, and then “of counsel” for 16 years with his son at The Mueller Law Practice. Because of his success in the courtroom, he was accepted into both the distinguished American College of Trial Attorneys and the American Board of Trial Advocates. In his service to the less fortunate, Joe volunteered for 65 years with the Society of St. Vincent de Paul. At the age of 21, he joined the SVdP council at Little Flower. He continued to serve others as St. Louis Council president, as U.S. national president, and also as the first international vice president of the society in Paris.
Loving husband, dedicated father, doting grandfather, a man of good humor, a MQP parishioner for 57 years, and a Jesuit “man for others,” he will be missed.
Services: visitation and funeral Mass will be held Sat., Oct. 16, at Mary, Queen of Peace Catholic Church, 676 W. Lockwood. Visitation at 8:30 a.m. with the Mass to follow at 10 a.m. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please donate memorials to the Society of St. Vincent de Paul: www.svdpstl.org.
Arrangements by Kriegshauser Brothers.